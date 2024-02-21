DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.88 million shares of the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.00, and it changed around -$3.3 or -8.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.18B. DOCN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.69, offering almost -39.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.59% since then. We note from DigitalOcean Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 993.14K.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

Instantly DOCN has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.84% year-to-date, but still down -6.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN) is 6.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.71 day(s).