CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) Stock Forecast 2024: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 3.66 million shares of the CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.97, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.42B. CSX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.39, offering almost -1.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.34% since then. We note from CSX Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.77 million.

CSX Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.76. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended CSX as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CSX Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) trade information

Instantly CSX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 6.62% year-to-date, but still up 0.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) is 6.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSX is forecast to be at a low of $24 and a high of $105.

CSX Corp. (CSX) estimates and forecasts

CSX Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.37 percent over the past six months and at a 5.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.66 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect CSX Corp. to make $3.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.59%. CSX Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 6.82% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 9.83% per year for the next five years.

CSX Dividends

CSX Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.19 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 1.19% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.30% of CSX Corp. shares, and 78.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.25%. CSX Corp. stock is held by 2,096 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.90% of the shares, which is about 178.57 million shares worth $6.09 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.66% or 133.53 million shares worth $4.55 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 63.42 million shares worth $2.16 billion, making up 3.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 48.41 million shares worth around $1.65 billion, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.