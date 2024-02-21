Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -75.06%

In today’s recent session, 2.38 million shares of the Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.88, and it changed around $0.21 or 1.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.39B. CPNG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.99, offering almost -25.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.28% since then. We note from Coupang Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.29 million.

Coupang Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 1.82. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CPNG as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Coupang Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Instantly CPNG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.91% year-to-date, but still up 8.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) is 7.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPNG is forecast to be at a low of $10.2 and a high of $27.8.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Coupang Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.99 percent over the past six months and at a 600.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 24.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Coupang Inc to make $6.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.33 billion and $5.8 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.42%.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 27.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.84% of Coupang Inc shares, and 82.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.48%. Coupang Inc stock is held by 591 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 26.49% of the shares, which is about 426.16 million shares worth $7.42 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 7.00% or 112.64 million shares worth $1.96 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 37.27 million shares worth $648.56 million, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 25.7 million shares worth around $447.16 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.