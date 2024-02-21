Could Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.15 million shares of the Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.39, and it changed around $0.35 or 2.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.63B. TDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.75, offering almost -51.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.32% since then. We note from Telephone And Data Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 981.25K.

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) trade information

Instantly TDS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.58% year-to-date, but still down -24.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is -22.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.09 day(s).