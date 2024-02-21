Could Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.15 million shares of the Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.39, and it changed around $0.35 or 2.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.63B. TDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.75, offering almost -51.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.32% since then. We note from Telephone And Data Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 981.25K.
Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) trade information
Instantly TDS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.58% year-to-date, but still down -24.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is -22.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.09 day(s).
Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.20%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.26 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. to make $1.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.3 billion and $1.3 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.60%.
TDS Dividends
Telephone And Data Systems, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.74. It is important to note, however, that the 5.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.