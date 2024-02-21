Could Palantir Technologies Inc’s (NYSE: PLTR) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 92.61 million shares of the Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) were traded, and its beta was 2.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.40, and it changed around -$1.04 or -4.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.92B. PLTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.52, offering almost -9.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.27% since then. We note from Palantir Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 164.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 70.08 million.
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) trade information
Instantly PLTR has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 36.28% year-to-date, but still down -6.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) is 39.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 114.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.74 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) estimates and forecasts
Palantir Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 62.50 percent over the past six months and at a 32.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.80%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $625.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Palantir Technologies Inc to make $653.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $525.19 million and $532.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.70%.
PLTR Dividends
Palantir Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 06 and May 10.
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.89% of Palantir Technologies Inc shares, and 42.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.28%. Palantir Technologies Inc stock is held by 1,295 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.23% of the shares, which is about 168.58 million shares worth $2.58 billion.
Blackrock Inc., with 5.03% or 103.05 million shares worth $1.58 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 53.42 million shares worth $818.96 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 39.41 million shares worth around $604.09 million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.