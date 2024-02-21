Could Palantir Technologies Inc’s (NYSE: PLTR) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 92.61 million shares of the Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) were traded, and its beta was 2.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.40, and it changed around -$1.04 or -4.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.92B. PLTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.52, offering almost -9.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.27% since then. We note from Palantir Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 164.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 70.08 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Instantly PLTR has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 36.28% year-to-date, but still down -6.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) is 39.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 114.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.74 day(s).