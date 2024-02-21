Could Fiverr International Ltd’s (NYSE: FVRR) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR) were traded, and its beta was 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.51, and it changed around -$1.29 or -4.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.02B. FVRR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.88, offering almost -76.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.41% since then. We note from Fiverr International Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 798.83K.

Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR) trade information

Instantly FVRR has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.61% year-to-date, but still down -13.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR) is 1.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.29 day(s).