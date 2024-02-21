Could Fiverr International Ltd’s (NYSE: FVRR) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR) were traded, and its beta was 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.51, and it changed around -$1.29 or -4.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.02B. FVRR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.88, offering almost -76.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.41% since then. We note from Fiverr International Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 798.83K.
Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR) trade information
Instantly FVRR has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.61% year-to-date, but still down -13.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR) is 1.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.29 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) estimates and forecasts
Fiverr International Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.66 percent over the past six months and at a 169.01% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.48%.
FVRR Dividends
Fiverr International Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 22.
Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.37% of Fiverr International Ltd shares, and 54.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.62%. Fiverr International Ltd stock is held by 291 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.18% of the shares, which is about 1.96 million shares worth $50.87 million.
Millennium Management Llc, with 3.82% or 1.44 million shares worth $37.51 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Smallcap World Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.34 million shares worth $34.77 million, making up 3.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $12.06 million, which represents about 1.06% of the total shares outstanding.