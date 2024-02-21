Could Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 7.4 million shares of the Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.84, and it changed around -$0.96 or -6.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.94B. FSLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.87, offering almost -74.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.77% since then. We note from Fastly Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.30 million.

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) trade information

Instantly FSLY has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.63% year-to-date, but still down -40.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) is -20.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.9 day(s).