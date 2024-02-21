Could Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 4.56 million shares of the Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) were traded, and its beta was 2.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.13, and it changed around -$0.11 or -2.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.54B. ACHR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.49, offering almost -46.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.5% since then. We note from Archer Aviation Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.64 million.
Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) trade information
Instantly ACHR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.45% year-to-date, but still down -8.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) is 1.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.56 day(s).
Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) estimates and forecasts
Archer Aviation Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.72 percent over the past six months and at a -24.72% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.10% in the next quarter.
ACHR Dividends
Archer Aviation Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 26.
Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.21% of Archer Aviation Inc shares, and 47.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.31%. Archer Aviation Inc stock is held by 277 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 11.41% of the shares, which is about 23.79 million shares worth $120.38 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 6.07% or 12.67 million shares worth $52.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 12.15 million shares worth $61.49 million, making up 5.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF held roughly 7.82 million shares worth around $39.57 million, which represents about 3.75% of the total shares outstanding.