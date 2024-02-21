Could Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 4.56 million shares of the Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) were traded, and its beta was 2.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.13, and it changed around -$0.11 or -2.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.54B. ACHR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.49, offering almost -46.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.5% since then. We note from Archer Aviation Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.64 million.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Instantly ACHR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.45% year-to-date, but still down -8.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) is 1.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.56 day(s).