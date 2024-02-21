Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 5.67 million shares of the Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.72, and it changed around -$1.24 or -3.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.07B. CFLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.22, offering almost -25.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.1% since then. We note from Confluent Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.32 million.

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Instantly CFLT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 39.83% year-to-date, but still up 3.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) is 48.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.39 day(s).