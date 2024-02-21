Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) were traded, and its beta was 2.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.17, and it changed around -$0.34 or -3.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $629.32M. CMPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.30, offering almost -20.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.74% since then. We note from Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 651.69K.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) trade information

Instantly CMPS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 16.23% year-to-date, but still down -9.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) is 26.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.98 day(s).