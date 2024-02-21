Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.83 million shares of the Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) were traded, and its beta was 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.59, and it changed around -$0.17 or -6.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $288.42M. CHRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.65, offering almost -233.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.79% since then. We note from Coherus Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.26 million.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) trade information

Instantly CHRS has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -22.22% year-to-date, but still down -8.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) is 6.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.06 day(s).