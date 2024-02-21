Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 2.46 million shares of the Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $60.97, and it changed around $0.27 or 0.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $263.58B. KO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.99, offering almost -6.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.45% since then. We note from Coca-Cola Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.73 million.

Coca-Cola Co stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.64. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended KO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coca-Cola Co is expected to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) trade information

Instantly KO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.45% year-to-date, but still up 2.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) is 2.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KO is forecast to be at a low of $60 and a high of $162.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) estimates and forecasts

Coca-Cola Co share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.89 percent over the past six months and at a 4.46% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 30.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.80% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.27 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Coca-Cola Co to make $11.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.96 billion and $11.75 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.53%. Coca-Cola Co earnings are expected to increase by 4.71% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 6.21% per year for the next five years.

KO Dividends

Coca-Cola Co’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 22 and April 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.02 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.84. It is important to note, however, that the 3.02% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.95% of Coca-Cola Co shares, and 62.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.88%. Coca-Cola Co stock is held by 3,763 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 9.25% of the shares, which is about 400.0 million shares worth $24.45 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.58% or 370.74 million shares worth $22.67 billion as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 121.26 million shares worth $7.41 billion, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 93.53 million shares worth around $5.72 billion, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.