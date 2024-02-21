Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 3.2 million shares of the Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.03, and it changed around -$0.47 or -2.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.92B. CHWY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.72, offering almost -172.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.50, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -2.93% since then. We note from Chewy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.28 million.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Instantly CHWY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -32.16% year-to-date, but still down -4.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) is -18.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.31 day(s).