Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ: CERS): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) were traded, and its beta was 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.31, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $418.57M. CERS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.08, offering almost -33.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.62% since then. We note from Cerus Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

Instantly CERS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 6.94% year-to-date, but still down -2.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) is 31.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.69 day(s).