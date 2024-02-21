Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ: CERS): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) were traded, and its beta was 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.31, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $418.57M. CERS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.08, offering almost -33.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.62% since then. We note from Cerus Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.
Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information
Instantly CERS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 6.94% year-to-date, but still down -2.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) is 31.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.69 day(s).
Cerus Corp. (CERS) estimates and forecasts
Cerus Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 35.09 percent over the past six months and at a 8.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.20%.
CERS Dividends
Cerus Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 05.
Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.08% of Cerus Corp. shares, and 74.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.27%. Cerus Corp. stock is held by 174 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 11.10% of the shares, which is about 20.06 million shares worth $32.5 million.
Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 8.89% or 16.07 million shares worth $39.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 12.48 million shares worth $20.22 million, making up 6.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 8.61 million shares worth around $26.44 million, which represents about 4.76% of the total shares outstanding.