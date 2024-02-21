Can TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 3.87 million shares of the TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) were traded, and its beta was 2.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.23, and it changed around -$0.6 or -4.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.00B. TGTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.67, offering almost -169.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.17% since then. We note from TG Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.11 million.

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

Instantly TGTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -22.54% year-to-date, but still down -12.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) is -12.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.83 day(s).