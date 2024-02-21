Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 14.33 million shares of the Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.11, and it changed around -$0.01 or -8.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.88M. BSFC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.85, offering almost -4309.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.09% since then. We note from Blue Star Foods Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.
Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information
Instantly BSFC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.07% year-to-date, but still down -13.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) is -23.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.46 day(s).
Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.24% of Blue Star Foods Corp shares, and 3.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.73%. Blue Star Foods Corp stock is held by 12 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 1848.0 shares worth $2106.0.
Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 2555.0 shares worth $5018.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 526.0 shares worth around $1033.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.