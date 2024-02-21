Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 12.65 million shares of the Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) were traded, and its beta was 2.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.92, and it changed around -$0.96 or -9.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.01B. BE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.52, offering almost -163.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.98, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.67% since then. We note from Bloom Energy Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.97 million.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) trade information

Instantly BE has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -39.73% year-to-date, but still down -27.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) is -21.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.83 day(s).