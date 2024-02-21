Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ: BETR): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around -$0.05 or -8.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $378.22M. BETR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.91, offering almost -12482.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.0% since then. We note from Better Home & Finance Holding Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) trade information

Instantly BETR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -38.33% year-to-date, but still down -6.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) is -14.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.92 day(s).