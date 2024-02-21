Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ: BETR): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around -$0.05 or -8.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $378.22M. BETR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.91, offering almost -12482.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.0% since then. We note from Better Home & Finance Holding Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.
Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) trade information
Instantly BETR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -38.33% year-to-date, but still down -6.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) is -14.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.92 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.14% of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. shares, and 40.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.70%. Better Home & Finance Holding Co. stock is held by 40 institutions, with Simplicity Solutions, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 12.78% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $0.13 million.
Sanders Morris Harris LLC, with 2.44% or 50000.0 shares worth $23950.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 11702.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.57% of all outstanding shares.