BARK Inc (NYSE: BARK) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.45 million shares of the BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.16, and it changed around $0.03 or 3.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $206.41M. BARK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.64, offering almost -41.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.66% since then. We note from BARK Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) trade information

Instantly BARK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 44.63% year-to-date, but still up 4.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) is 25.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.83 day(s).