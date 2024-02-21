Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 30.34 million shares of the Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) were traded, and its beta was 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.96, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $268.75B. BAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.39, offering almost -4.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.5% since then. We note from Bank Of America Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 35.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.20 million.

Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) trade information

Instantly BAC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.86% year-to-date, but still up 1.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) is 5.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 62.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.41 day(s).