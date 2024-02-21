Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 2.71 million shares of the Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.11, and it changed around -$0.13 or -4.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $929.02M. BLDP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.18, offering almost -98.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.43% since then. We note from Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.69 million.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

Instantly BLDP has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -15.95% year-to-date, but still down -6.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) is 0.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.57 day(s).