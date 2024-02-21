Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ: CAR) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) were traded, and its beta was 2.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $106.25, and it changed around -$6.0 or -5.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.85B. CAR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $234.61, offering almost -120.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $112.13, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.53% since then. We note from Avis Budget Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 720.67K.
Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) trade information
Instantly CAR has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -40.06% year-to-date, but still down -36.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) is -35.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.26 day(s).
Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) estimates and forecasts
Avis Budget Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.83 percent over the past six months and at a -51.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -121.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -54.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.70%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.53 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Avis Budget Group Inc to make $3.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 82.81%.
CAR Dividends
Avis Budget Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 29 and May 03.
Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.49% of Avis Budget Group Inc shares, and 96.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.06%. Avis Budget Group Inc stock is held by 394 institutions, with Srs Investment Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 47.58% of the shares, which is about 18.43 million shares worth $4.21 billion.
FMR, LLC, with 13.83% or 5.36 million shares worth $1.23 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.56 million shares worth $331.83 million, making up 4.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $111.03 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.