Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ: CAR) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) were traded, and its beta was 2.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $106.25, and it changed around -$6.0 or -5.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.85B. CAR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $234.61, offering almost -120.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $112.13, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.53% since then. We note from Avis Budget Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 720.67K.

Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) trade information

Instantly CAR has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -40.06% year-to-date, but still down -36.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) is -35.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.26 day(s).