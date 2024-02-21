Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.51 million shares of the Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.66, and it changed around -$0.17 or -2.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.16B. AUTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.45, offering almost -11.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.83% since then. We note from Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Instantly AUTL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.42% year-to-date, but still down -4.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) is 9.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.28 day(s).