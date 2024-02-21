Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.81 million shares of the Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) were traded, and its beta was 2.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.47, and it changed around -$0.46 or -11.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.65B. ACB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.50, offering almost -231.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.70, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -6.63% since then. We note from Aurora Cannabis Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 656.65K.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Instantly ACB has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -27.13% year-to-date, but still down -13.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) is -15.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.15 day(s).