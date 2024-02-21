Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX: ASXC): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) were traded, and its beta was 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.29, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.00M. ASXC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.18, offering almost -306.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.03% since then. We note from Asensus Surgical Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) trade information

Instantly ASXC has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.65% year-to-date, but still down -3.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) is -0.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.93 day(s).