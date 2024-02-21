ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) were traded, and its beta was 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.52, and it changed around $0.35 or 4.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $721.92M. SPRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.65, offering almost -28.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.09% since then. We note from ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 368.35K.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) trade information

Instantly SPRY has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 37.23% year-to-date, but still up 0.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) is 24.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.05 day(s).