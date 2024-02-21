ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) were traded, and its beta was 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.52, and it changed around $0.35 or 4.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $721.92M. SPRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.65, offering almost -28.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.09% since then. We note from ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 368.35K.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) trade information
Instantly SPRY has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 37.23% year-to-date, but still up 0.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) is 24.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.05 day(s).
ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) estimates and forecasts
ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.57 percent over the past six months and at a 26.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.04%.
SPRY Dividends
ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.60% of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 68.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.63%. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 146 institutions, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.59% of the shares, which is about 11.08 million shares worth $74.22 million.
Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 9.15% or 8.74 million shares worth $58.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.3 million shares worth $9.25 million, making up 1.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $7.6 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.