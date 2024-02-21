Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.22, and it changed around -$0.26 or -0.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.62B. ARWR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.48, offering almost -45.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.26% since then. We note from Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) trade information

Instantly ARWR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.51% year-to-date, but still down -9.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) is -13.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.05 day(s).