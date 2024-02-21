Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 3.87 million shares of the Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.25, and it changed around -$0.41 or -2.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.15B. ARRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.64, offering almost -86.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.14% since then. We note from Array Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.31 million.

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) trade information

Instantly ARRY has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -15.18% year-to-date, but still down -10.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) is 9.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.76 day(s).