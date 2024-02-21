Are Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 3.09 million shares of the Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) have been traded, and its beta is 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $465.23, and it changed around -$6.52 or -1.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1186.06B. META at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $488.62, offering almost -5.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $167.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.96% since then. We note from Meta Platforms Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.64 million.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) trade information

Instantly META has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 31.44% year-to-date, but still up 1.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) is 21.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.69 day(s).