Are Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) were traded, and its beta was 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.29, and it changed around -$0.15 or -4.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.43M. CLRB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.38, offering almost -33.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.49% since then. We note from Cellectar Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information

Instantly CLRB has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 18.77% year-to-date, but still down -6.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) is -5.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.56 day(s).