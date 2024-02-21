Are Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.71 million shares of the Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around -$0.14 or -6.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $110.09M. LIFE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.70, offering almost -43.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.55% since then. We note from Atyr Pharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 444.37K.
Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) trade information
Instantly LIFE has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 33.33% year-to-date, but still down -4.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) is 25.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 99410.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.34 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) estimates and forecasts
Atyr Pharma Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.57 percent over the past six months and at a 40.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -96.10%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50k in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.39 million and $300k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -99.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.86%. Atyr Pharma Inc earnings are expected to increase by 41.62% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 13.00% per year for the next five years.
LIFE Dividends
Atyr Pharma Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.
Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.19% of Atyr Pharma Inc shares, and 71.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.86%. Atyr Pharma Inc stock is held by 58 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.86% of the shares, which is about 10.19 million shares worth $22.01 million.
FMR, LLC, with 14.28% or 8.14 million shares worth $17.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 5.26 million shares worth $10.32 million, making up 9.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 4.79 million shares worth around $9.38 million, which represents about 8.39% of the total shares outstanding.