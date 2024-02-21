Are Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.71 million shares of the Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around -$0.14 or -6.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $110.09M. LIFE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.70, offering almost -43.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.55% since then. We note from Atyr Pharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 444.37K.

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) trade information

Instantly LIFE has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 33.33% year-to-date, but still down -4.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) is 25.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 99410.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.34 day(s).