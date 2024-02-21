Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 5.8 million shares of the Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.55, and it changed around -$0.49 or -5.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.98B. ARDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.13, offering almost -18.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.02% since then. We note from Ardelyx Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.17 million.

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) trade information

Instantly ARDX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 37.90% year-to-date, but still down -12.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) is 3.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.74 day(s).