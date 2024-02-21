Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) were traded, and its beta was 2.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.65, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $176.94M. AQST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.95, offering almost -11.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.83% since then. We note from Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 643.22K.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) trade information

Instantly AQST has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 31.19% year-to-date, but still down -4.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) is 8.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.21 day(s).