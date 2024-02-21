Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 52.03 million shares of the Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) were traded, and its beta was 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $181.56, and it changed around -$0.75 or -0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2803.63B. AAPL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $199.62, offering almost -9.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $143.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.74% since then. We note from Apple Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 52.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 53.37 million.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) trade information

Instantly AAPL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.70% year-to-date, but still down -2.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is -5.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 99.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.76 day(s).