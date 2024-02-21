Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 52.03 million shares of the Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) were traded, and its beta was 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $181.56, and it changed around -$0.75 or -0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2803.63B. AAPL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $199.62, offering almost -9.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $143.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.74% since then. We note from Apple Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 52.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 53.37 million.
Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) trade information
Instantly AAPL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.70% year-to-date, but still down -2.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is -5.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 99.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.76 day(s).
Apple Inc (AAPL) estimates and forecasts
Apple Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.05 percent over the past six months and at a 7.01% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.55%. Apple Inc earnings are expected to increase by 7.12% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.00% per year for the next five years.
AAPL Dividends
Apple Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.53 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 0.53% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.