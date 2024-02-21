Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS) Share Price Might Move Down By -22.67%

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS) were traded, and its beta was 2.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.48, and it changed around -$0.6 or -8.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $715.98M. HOUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.43, offering almost -45.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.88% since then. We note from Anywhere Real Estate Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS) trade information

Instantly HOUS has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.10% year-to-date, but still down -16.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS) is -0.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.93 day(s).