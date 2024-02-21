Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 5.15 million shares of the Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) have been traded, and its beta is 3.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.97, and it changed around $2.56 or 10.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.88B. AR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.90, offering almost -18.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.33% since then. We note from Antero Resources Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.31 million.

Antero Resources Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended AR as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Antero Resources Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) trade information

Instantly AR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 14.50% year-to-date, but still up 23.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) is 20.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AR is forecast to be at a low of $18.5 and a high of $65.

Antero Resources Corp (AR) estimates and forecasts

Antero Resources Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.52 percent over the past six months and at a 68.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -20.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -82.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.09 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Antero Resources Corp to make $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.41 billion and $953.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.70%.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.45% of Antero Resources Corp shares, and 84.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.25%. Antero Resources Corp stock is held by 503 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.99% of the shares, which is about 45.02 million shares worth $1.04 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.12% or 27.41 million shares worth $631.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 8.83 million shares worth $224.13 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.54 million shares worth around $196.72 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.