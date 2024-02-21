Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: AVXL) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) were traded, and its beta was 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.36, and it changed around -$0.31 or -5.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $440.11M. AVXL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.58, offering almost -97.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.58% since then. We note from Anavex Life Sciences Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

Instantly AVXL has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -42.43% year-to-date, but still down -12.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) is -11.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.54 day(s).