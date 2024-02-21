An Analysis Of Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 28.92 million shares of the Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) were traded, and its beta was 2.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.67, and it changed around -$0.22 or -4.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.78B. RIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.88, offering almost -90.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.87, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.28% since then. We note from Transocean Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.26 million.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Instantly RIG has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -26.46% year-to-date, but still down -12.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) is -12.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 129.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.92 day(s).