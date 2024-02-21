Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 40.16 million shares of the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $167.08, and it changed around -$2.43 or -1.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1735.53B. AMZN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $175.39, offering almost -4.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $88.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.26% since then. We note from Amazon.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 49.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 48.47 million.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Instantly AMZN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.96% year-to-date, but still down -3.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is 7.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 75.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.65 day(s).