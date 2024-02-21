Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 40.16 million shares of the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $167.08, and it changed around -$2.43 or -1.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1735.53B. AMZN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $175.39, offering almost -4.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $88.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.26% since then. We note from Amazon.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 49.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 48.47 million.
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information
Instantly AMZN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.96% year-to-date, but still down -3.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is 7.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 75.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.65 day(s).
Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts
Amazon.com Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.42 percent over the past six months and at a 38.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 167.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.60%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 38 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $142.43 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 35 analysts expect Amazon.com Inc. to make $150.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $113.91 billion and $134.38 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.55%. Amazon.com Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 43.33% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 16.00% per year for the next five years.
AMZN Dividends
Amazon.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.