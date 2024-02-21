Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) were traded, and its beta was 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $106.73M. ALLK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.74, offering almost -452.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.03% since then. We note from Allakos Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Instantly ALLK has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -55.31% year-to-date, but still down -12.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) is 5.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.58 day(s).