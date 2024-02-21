Alignment Healthcare Inc’s (NASDAQ: ALHC) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.80, and it changed around $0.16 or 2.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.29B. ALHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.31, offering almost -66.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.24% since then. We note from Alignment Healthcare Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 606.56K.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) trade information

Instantly ALHC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.02% year-to-date, but still down -1.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) is -4.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.58 day(s).