Alignment Healthcare Inc’s (NASDAQ: ALHC) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.80, and it changed around $0.16 or 2.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.29B. ALHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.31, offering almost -66.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.24% since then. We note from Alignment Healthcare Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 606.56K.
Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) trade information
Instantly ALHC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.02% year-to-date, but still down -1.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) is -4.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.58 day(s).
Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) estimates and forecasts
Alignment Healthcare Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.11 percent over the past six months and at a 7.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.00%.
ALHC Dividends
Alignment Healthcare Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 27.
Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.90% of Alignment Healthcare Inc shares, and 86.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.89%. Alignment Healthcare Inc stock is held by 171 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 32.37% of the shares, which is about 60.99 million shares worth $350.71 million.
Warburg Pincus LLC, with 9.51% or 17.92 million shares worth $103.06 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 3.8 million shares worth $22.19 million, making up 2.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 3.21 million shares worth around $18.46 million, which represents about 1.70% of the total shares outstanding.