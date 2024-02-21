Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 7.66 million shares of the Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.72, and it changed around -$0.86 or -9.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.37B. ALIT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.19, offering almost -16.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.41% since then. We note from Alight Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.14 million.
Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information
Instantly ALIT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.17% year-to-date, but still down -6.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) is 0.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.17 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALIT is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $13.
Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts
Alight Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.92 percent over the past six months and at a 17.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.20%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.03 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Alight Inc. to make $883.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $942 million and $831 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.30%.
Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.25% of Alight Inc. shares, and 103.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.70%. Alight Inc. stock is held by 299 institutions, with Cannae Holdings, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 10.47% of the shares, which is about 52.48 million shares worth $463.11 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.02% or 35.2 million shares worth $310.63 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Janus Henderson Triton Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 12.54 million shares worth $110.69 million, making up 2.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 11.21 million shares worth around $98.96 million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.