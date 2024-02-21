Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 7.66 million shares of the Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.72, and it changed around -$0.86 or -9.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.37B. ALIT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.19, offering almost -16.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.41% since then. We note from Alight Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.14 million.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Instantly ALIT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.17% year-to-date, but still down -6.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) is 0.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.17 day(s).