Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: BABA) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 10.04 million shares of the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $75.59, and it changed around $2.45 or 3.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $181.01B. BABA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $105.05, offering almost -38.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $66.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.85% since then. We note from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.11 million.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.56. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 48 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 18 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BABA as a Hold, whereas 29 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Instantly BABA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.48% year-to-date, but still up 5.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) is 10.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $169.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BABA is forecast to be at a low of $83.89 and a high of $300.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.66 percent over the past six months and at a 11.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 24.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR to make $34.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.29%. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by 17.69% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.46% per year for the next five years.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 16 and May 20. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.32 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.32% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR shares, and 14.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.18%. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR stock is held by 1,690 institutions, with BNP Paribas Arbitrage, SNC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.72% of the shares, which is about 18.35 million shares worth $1.53 billion.

Primecap Management Company, with 0.68% or 17.35 million shares worth $1.45 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 9.9 million shares worth $825.31 million, making up 0.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held roughly 9.54 million shares worth around $795.16 million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.