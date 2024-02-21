Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE: AEVA) In 2024: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.43 million shares of the Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.95, and it changed around -$0.11 or -10.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $249.19M. AEVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.00, offering almost -110.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.53% since then. We note from Aeva Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Instantly AEVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 25.58% year-to-date, but still down -6.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) is 2.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4 day(s).