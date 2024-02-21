Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 66.26 million shares of the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $165.69, and it changed around -$8.18 or -4.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $267.72B. AMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $184.92, offering almost -11.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $75.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.18% since then. We note from Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 58.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 69.98 million.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Instantly AMD has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 12.40% year-to-date, but still down -3.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is -4.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day(s).