Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AFIB) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 14.17 million shares of the Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) were traded, and its beta was 0.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around $0.04 or 21.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.03M. AFIB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.62, offering almost -575.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Acutus Medical Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) trade information

Instantly AFIB has showed a green trend with a performance of 21.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 18.87% year-to-date, but still up 21.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) is 35.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).