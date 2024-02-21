ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.34, and it changed around -$1.24 or -6.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.11B. ACMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.47, offering almost -22.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.29% since then. We note from ACM Research Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

Instantly ACMR has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.14% year-to-date, but still down -4.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) is -10.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.69 day(s).