Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ: SLRN) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.64, and it changed around -$0.71 or -8.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $742.91M. SLRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.88, offering almost -291.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.39% since then. We note from Acelyrin Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information

Instantly SLRN has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.41% year-to-date, but still down -1.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) is 29.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.09 day(s).