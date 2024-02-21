Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ: SLRN) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.64, and it changed around -$0.71 or -8.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $742.91M. SLRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.88, offering almost -291.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.39% since then. We note from Acelyrin Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.
Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information
Instantly SLRN has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.41% year-to-date, but still down -1.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) is 29.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.09 day(s).
SLRN Dividends
Acelyrin Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.61% of Acelyrin Inc shares, and 90.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.50%. Acelyrin Inc stock is held by 157 institutions, with Ayurmaya Capital Management Company, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.60% of the shares, which is about 9.33 million shares worth $195.1 million.
FMR, LLC, with 7.67% or 7.46 million shares worth $155.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.42 million shares worth $29.77 million, making up 1.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $23.65 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.