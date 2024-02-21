AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) were traded, and its beta was 0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.31, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.54B. ABCL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.66, offering almost -81.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.12% since then. We note from AbCellera Biologics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

Instantly ABCL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -7.01% year-to-date, but still down -2.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) is 1.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.05 day(s).