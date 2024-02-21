A Business Review Of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.79 million shares of the Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.65, and it changed around -$0.14 or -2.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $782.50M. ALLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.20, offering almost -54.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.04% since then. We note from Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.06 million.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Instantly ALLO has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 44.86% year-to-date, but still down -6.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) is 50.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.03 day(s).